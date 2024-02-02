Two $1,000 scholarships available for Daviess County health students

Share To Your Social Network

The Daviess County Health Department is offering two Daviess County students a $1,000 scholarship. This opportunity is open to individuals pursuing a degree in a health-related field, extending beyond high school students to potentially include those at higher education levels.

Interested candidates can find the application on the Daviess County Health Department’s website at this link under “Forms.” Additionally, a link to the application is also accessible on the Daviess County Health Department Facebook page. It is important to note that the deadline for submitting applications is March 8.

For further details, please contact Daviess County Health Department Administrator RaCail King at 660-663-2414.

Related