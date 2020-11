Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases have been added for Grundy County on Friday, November 13, 2020, bringing the total to 507.

The health department notes there have been double-digit increases each day this week and 100 new cases in the last seven days.

Three hundred fifty-nine cases have been confirmed, and 148 are probable. One hundred eighteen cases are active. There have been 17 deaths reported for Grundy County.

