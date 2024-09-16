Twelve Kansas City men face charges in fentanyl conspiracy case

A dozen men from the Kansas City metropolitan area have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their involvement in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, resulting in at least one death, and for illegally possessing firearms. The indictment also includes charges related to drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

The following individuals were named in the indictment:

Justin D. Rivera , also known as “JD,” 20

Yael Figueroa , also known as “Grit,” 23

Jose R. Lugo, Jr. , also known as “El Wey,” 20

Aaron Contreras-Jaquez , also known as “Van Kleefy,” 24

Jose Lorenzo-Medina , 24

Antonio R. Baeza-Brown , also known as “Tony,” 25

Simon L. Figueroa , 26

Jonathan Gonzales , 25

Luis Calvillo-Ortiz , also known as “Loc,” 19

Marcos Favian Alvarado , also known as “Baby Face,” 20

Chad B. Green , also known as “Gso Yad,” 24

Crencio Carbajal-Loya, 18

The 35-count indictment, returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 11, was unsealed following the arrests and initial court appearances of several defendants. During the arrests, law enforcement officers executed three residential search warrants, seizing 6,738 fentanyl pills, 11 firearms (including a machine gun), five stolen vehicles, and more than $75,000 in cash.

The indictment alleges that the 12 defendants have been part of a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl since December 1, 2022. They are also charged with participating in a conspiracy to use and carry firearms in connection with drug trafficking activities.

In addition to the overall conspiracy charges, several individuals face additional specific charges:

Justin D. Rivera : Charged with distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of “M.M.” on May 7, 2023, eight counts of distributing fentanyl, three counts of using firearms during drug-trafficking crimes, and one count of using a machine gun during a drug-trafficking crime.

Marcos Favian Alvarado : Charged with distributing fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and using a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime.

Yael Figueroa : Charged with four counts of distributing fentanyl and one count of using a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime.

Jose Lorenzo-Medina : Charged with four counts of distributing fentanyl.

Aaron Contreras-Jaquez : Charged with two counts of distributing fentanyl and two counts of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Luis Calvillo-Ortiz, Jonathan Gonzales, and Simon L. Figueroa: Each charged with one count of distributing fentanyl.

The charges are accusations, and no evidence of guilt has been established. A federal trial jury will decide the outcomes of these charges.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Q. McCarther. The investigation was conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and several local police departments.

Post Views: 215