Turkey and owl calling competition to be featured at “Outdoor Expo” in Princeton

Turkey and owl calling contests, an archery competition, deer mount displays and scoring, a gun raffle, with the winner able to choose from three guns, vendor tables, and a silent auction will be at the Princeton Rotary Club’s Youth Turkey Calling Contest and Outdoor Expo next week.

The event will be held at the Princeton Elementary School March 16th from 8:30 to noon.

Participants in the turkey calling competition must be 15 years old or younger and will be split into three age divisions. First place will receive $50, second $35, and third $25. There is one division for all age groups for the open owl calling class. The turkey and owl calling contests cost $5 to enter. Junior and high school students will compete in the archery tournament.

Long-time Mercer County resident and archery instructor Danny Shew will talk about the evolution of turkey hunting in Missouri. Scott Roy will introduce the National Wildlife Turkey Federation Youth Program and JAKES.

There will also be a concession stand with homemade cinnamon rolls by Marcia Cox. A dozen rolls can be preordered for $20.00 with the deadline for pre-orders March 12th.

Contact Matt Krohn with the Princeton Rotary Club for more information at 660-635-1299 or at [email protected].