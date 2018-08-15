Tuesday’s rainfall is the first of more than 1-inch in ten months

Trenton’s rainfall on Tuesday resulted in a new record for this date and is the first rain of at least one inch in a 24-hour period in nearly ten months.

The official rainfall total of 1.90 inches was recorded at the Trenton Public Safety Complex at 17th and Harris which reports to the National Weather Service. That barely broke the record for this date of 1.88 inches set 36 years ago in 1982. Daily precipitation totals have a 7 am cut off time, thus the rain of Tuesday is reflected on the Wednesday report.

KTTN in downtown Trenton recorded 1.92 inches for that 24 hour period with Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reporting 1.89 inches at his home in Trenton.

Looking back through the daily rainfall reports, the last time Trenton received more than one inch of rain, in a 24 hour period, was October 22nd of 2017. On that date, 1.8 inches was reported which, incidentally, also set a rainfall record in Trenton. Earlier in October, on the 6th, Trenton received four inches of rain, also a 24-hour record for that date.

The Summer of 2017 featured two other large amounts of rain, 3.9 inches on June 29th, and 6.3 on July 13th. The lack of rain in 2018 has put Grundy and many other north Missouri counties into extreme drought.

Like this: Like Loading...