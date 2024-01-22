Trump ballot removal sparks Supreme Court challenge by Graves, Cruz and Scalise.

Share To Your Social Network

Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) joined House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in filing a Supreme Court amicus brief in the case Donald J. Trump v. Norma Anderson, et al. In addition to Graves, Leader Scalise, and Sen. Cruz, the brief was signed by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), 134 other House Republicans, and 41 other Senate Republicans.

“The Colorado decision to remove Donald Trump from the ballot is based on politics, not the law,” said Graves. “It’s nothing more than a power grab by the Colorado Supreme Court. You can’t remove someone from the ballot just because you don’t like them. This decision in Colorado sets a dangerous precedent, and the United States Supreme Court needs to overturn this ruling swiftly. American citizens should choose our next President, not unelected judges.”

In Trump v. Anderson, the U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether former President Donald Trump should remain on the ballot in the State of Colorado after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that he should be removed, even though he is the current frontrunner to be the Republican Party’s presidential candidate. Leader Scalise, Sen. Cruz, and their colleagues argue in their brief that “the Colorado Supreme Court’s opinion tramples the prerogatives of members of Congress.” They argue that the court “raced past numerous textual and structural limitations…which are primarily designed to ensure that Congress controls the enforcement and removal” of a president from office, and that the court “adopted a malleable and expansive view of ‘engage in insurrection,’ which will easily lead to widespread abuse” against the political opponents of those in power in the U.S. The legislators urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision.

Click here to view the full amicus brief.

