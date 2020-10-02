USDA is investing $8M in North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission

The Trump Administration, along with the Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for Missouri Jeff Case, announced that the USDA is investing $8,017,000 to North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission.

“Reliable access to clean, safe drinking water is an absolute necessity for a rural community’s ability to attract businesses, retain residents, improve economic conditions, and ultimately prosper,” said Trump Administration Official State Director Case. “Through partnerships, USDA Rural Development is committed to meeting the infrastructure needs of rural Americans. By partnering with North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission, more than 68,000 rural Missourians will have reliable access to clean water when they turn on their tap. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Missouri in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

USDA Rural Development is providing North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission a $5,017,000 loan and a $3 million grant through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. The funding will be used to finance the existing water treatment plant and make improvements to the plant’s equipment. All internal controls, piping, pumps, equipment, and other mechanisms associated with the treatment of raw water will be modernized to utilize the most up-to-date technology.

North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission purchases raw water from multiple smaller lakes near the city of Milan to provide clean, potable water to its three wholesale customers. Ultimately, more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties will receive water from the commission; improvements made will positively impact water quality for all customers.

This regional water system will provide a consistent, stable water source supplying potable water to local, rural residents during both normal and drought conditions. Previously, the area’s water sources became so dangerously low during times of drought that it jeopardized the availability of clean water necessitating a more sustainable alternative.

North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission has plans to build a dam that will in turn create a water supply reservoir at least 2,300 acres in size and construct a raw water transmission line to connect the reservoir to the water treatment plant. Upon completion, the newly created reservoir will be the commission’s primary raw water source ensuring wholesale customers, and the rural Missourians they serve, have stable access to clean, potable water for generations to come.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

