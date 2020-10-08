Trump Administration invests more than $5.5 million to support economic development in rural Missouri

The Trump Administration, along with the Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for Missouri Jeff Case, announced eight rural electric cooperatives will receive a total of $5,552,000 to create jobs and increase economic opportunities throughout the state.

Rural electric cooperative partnerships are critical in working with rural communities to increase economic development and providing resources to ensure community development and prosperity, said Trump Administration Official State Director Case. USDA’s Rural Economic Development program highlights our long-established partnership with Missouris rural electric cooperatives to spur entrepreneurship and improve rural job opportunities. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Missouri in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.

USDA is awarding the funding through the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant (REDLG) program, which provides funds for rural projects through local utility organizations. USDA provides zero-interest loans that local utilities then in turn pass through to local businesses, nonprofits, and public bodies for projects that will create or enhance rural job opportunities. The program also provides grants to eligible rural utilities for establishing revolving loan funding for community development projects. In Missouri:

Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative will use a $1,000,000 loan to assist Rosier Farms Distilling Co. LLC in the construction of a spirit distillery and event center, located north of Mound City.

Barry Electric Cooperative will use a $350,000 loan to assist Arning Companies, Inc. of Cassville expand its facility and purchase manufacturing equipment for the company’s new product line. The cooperative also received an $84,000 loan to assist House Handle Company in Cassville to increase its production and warehouse capacity.

Co-Mo Electric Cooperative received a $240,000 grant to assist Pilot Grove Fire Fighters Association to construct a new building. The association’s current facility is at maximum capacity and a new building will give the district potential to expand its fleet.

Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. will use a $1,000,000 loan to assist Sydenstricker Properties, L.L.C. build a facility in Chillicothe. The facility will allow the company to expand its product offerings, service options, and most importantly preserve its presence in this rural community.

Lewis County Rural Electric Cooperative received a $750,000 loan to assist Cardwell Lumber, in Novelty, rebuild its stave mill and cooperage mill after the destruction of its property and machinery due to a fire.

Macon Electric Cooperative received funding to assist three organizations in its service area. A $528,000 loan will be used to assist NEMO Fitness, LLC, a startup business in Clarence, with the construction of a facility for its athletic and lifestyle training business. A $100,000 loan will be used to purchase a four-wheel-drive maintenance bucket truck for the city of La Platas utility department. Finally, a $200,000 grant will be used to assist Macon County R-1 School District with building improvements.

Northeast Missouri Electric Power Cooperative will use a $300,000 grant to purchase a GE 64 slice CAT Scan machine for Davis County Hospital in Bloomfield, Iowa. Hospital in Bloomfield, Iowa. The equipment will help improve health care services for area residents, maintain the patient base in the hospital’s service area, and expand its referral base.

White River Valley Electric Cooperative will use a $1,000,000 loan to purchase a linear accelerator for Cox Medical Center Branson Cancer Center. The equipment will assist medical center personnel in providing advanced radiation treatments to more than 200 cancer patients annually.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares