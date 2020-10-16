Trump administration invests more than $250,000 to support rural Missouri communities

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trump Administration, along with the Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for Missouri Jeff Case, today announced that the USDA is investing $254,621 in Rural Community Development Initiative grant funds to bolster rural housing, community programs, and economic development.

“The USDA Rural Development RCDI program capitalizes on public/private partnerships to provide training and technical assistance that boosts the capacity of local groups to implement economic development plans,” said Trump Administration Official State Director Case. “By training others to become trainers themselves, this investment will have a long-lasting positive impact on many rural Missouri economies. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Missouri communities in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

USDA awarded Missouri Main Street Connection, Inc. a $254,621 grant to provide technical assistance to eight communities throughout rural Missouri; Missouri Main Street Connection will match the award. Eight rural Missouri communities—Albany, Brookfield, Campbell, Carthage, Fayette, Sedalia, Sparta, and Trenton—will receive technical assistance utilizing The Main Street Approach™. The Main Street Approach provides a comprehensive framework for economic development that creates a sustainable local ecosystem for small businesses to succeed. The effects of the recent COVID-19 pandemic have been felt by all businesses and communities, but the need for assistance is especially great for rural communities whose local economies are primarily comprised of small businesses. Using this funding, each targeted community will receive assistance in its recovery process, increase its capacity for community development, increase local investment, and increase net new businesses and jobs. Ultimately, this will unify the communities in common transformation strategies, thus establishing a better quality of life and community resiliency.

RCDI grants may be awarded in eligible rural areas to non-profit housing and community development organizations, low-income rural communities, and federally recognized Native American tribes in support of rural housing, community facilities, and economic development projects. Eligible areas include cities, towns, and rural regions with populations fewer than 50,000.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

Contact USDA Rural Development

Information on programs available through USDA Rural Development is available by visiting www.rd.usda.gov/mo, by calling (573) 876-0976, or by emailing RDMissouri@usda.gov.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares