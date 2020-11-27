Trucker from Minnesota injured in I-35 crash south of Bethany

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A truck driver from Minneapolis, Minnesota was taken to the hospital in Bethany following an accident on southbound Interstate 35.

Forty-one-year-old Ibrahim Vouch received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital.

Vouch’s Volvo Conventional truck was parked partially in the driving lane when the towed unit was struck by a Kenworth truck. After impact, the second truck traveled into the median while Vouch’s truck went off the west side of the Interstate highway. The driver of the second truck was 45-year-old Scott Byars of Denison, Texas who wasn’t reported injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts and both big rigs received extensive damage in the accident eight miles south of Bethany on Tuesday, November 24 at 12:30 pm.

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares