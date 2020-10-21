Trucker from Carrollton killed when tanker truck overturns on Route E

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

A truck driver from Carrollton was killed late Tuesday afternoon in a rollover accident in rural Carroll County.

The highway patrol reports 71-year-old Larry Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Edwards was eastbound on Route E when the fuel tanker truck traveled off the right side of the road causing him to overcorrect to the left shoulder and overturn.

The truck was demolished in the accident just after 5 o’clock Tuesday and it was unknown whether Edwards was using a seat belt.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares