Trucker dies in big rig crash on Highway 13 near Hamilton

A truck driver from Richmond was killed Monday afternoon when the tractor-trailer he was driving ran off Highway 13 in Daviess County, struck a ditch, and overturned onto its top. The 1 o’clock accident happened just north of 225thStreet, three miles north of Hamilton.

Thirty-eight-year-old David Baugher of Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Daviess County Coroner Kyle Stith.

Baugher was not wearing a seat belt and the tractor-trailer was demolished.

This is the third traffic fatality this year in Daviess County investigated by the Highway Patrol.

