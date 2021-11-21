Truck hauling hogs overturns on Highway 36

A truck hauling hogs overturned east of Stewartsville early Saturday night.

The driver, 38-year old Ryan Parker of Comfrey, Minnesota was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph with minor injuries.

The crash happened approximately four miles east of Stewartsville on Highway 36 as the driver of the westbound truck lost control, crossed the median and eastbound lanes, and overturned onto the passenger side of the vehicle.

The truck was demolished and the patrol reported Parker was not wearing a seat belt.

The truck that was pulling the livestock trailer with approximately 150 hogs was offloaded into another carrier. It was unknown whether any hogs were lost due to the overturning truck, as the patrol did not report on that aspect of the incident.