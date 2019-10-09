Truck driver, prior sex offender pleads guilty to child pornography

A Kentucky truck driver and prior sex offender pleaded guilty in federal court for transporting child pornography.

Gregory Marshall, 58, of Paducah, Kentucky, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool.

According to court documents, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper stopped the tractor-trailer Marshall was driving on U.S. Highway 60 in Wright County, Mo., on June 17, 2018. The trooper discovered that Marshall was a non-compliant sex offender. Marshall was convicted of sodomy involving a 14-year-old victim in Kentucky in 1995. While searching the sleeper berth of the tractor, the trooper discovered a laptop computer and an external hard drive that contained child pornography.

Under federal statutes, Marshall is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of 40 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

