Truck driver from Chillicothe injured when propane truck crashes on Highway 36

A Truck driver from Chillicothe was injured on Monday in a rollover crash near Meadville in Linn County.

Sixty-year old David Good received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Good was driving a propane truck, eastbound on Highway 36 when he apparently changed lanes while an eastbound car was attempting to pass. The left side of the truck stuck the car causing the car to go off the left side of the highway where it came to a stop in the median. The truck went off the right side of the road where it overturned and came to rest upright.

The crash, just before noon Monday, happened one-half mile west of Meadville. The truck was demolished and the car, which was driven by 43-year-old Lanie Buttry of Sherman, Illinois, received moderate damage, however, she was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts with assistance at the scene of the crash provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, the Meadville Fire Department, and Meadville first responders.