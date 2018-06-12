Truck and tractor pull to be held in Milan

The Iowa Missouri Truck and Tractor Pullers and the Milan Old Timers Committee will present a truck and tractor pull.

The event will be held at the Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds of Milan Saturday night, June 16th, with a brush pull at 5 o’clock featuring stock trucks, stock diesel pickups, and local tractor classes. The Iowa Missouri Show will be at 7 o’clock.

The pull will include Pro Street Two Wheel Drive, Super Street 4 by 4, Pro Stock 4 by 4, modified two-wheel drive, classic modified tractors, pro field tractor and super stock, pro field tractor, and open class.

Contact Brent Shafer at 660-341-1130 or Marty Jones at 660-341-9884 for more information.

