Truck and tractor pull to be held in Milan

Local News June 12, 2018 KTTN News
Tractor Pull

The Iowa Missouri Truck and Tractor Pullers and the Milan Old Timers Committee will present a truck and tractor pull.

The event will be held at the Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds of Milan Saturday night, June 16th, with a brush pull at 5 o’clock featuring stock trucks, stock diesel pickups, and local tractor classes. The Iowa Missouri Show will be at 7 o’clock.

The pull will include Pro Street Two Wheel Drive, Super Street 4 by 4, Pro Stock 4 by 4, modified two-wheel drive, classic modified tractors, pro field tractor and super stock, pro field tractor, and open class.

Contact Brent Shafer at 660-341-1130 or Marty Jones at 660-341-9884 for more information.

