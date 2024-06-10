Truck and tractor pull set for July 5 at Livingston County Fairgrounds

Share To Your Social Network

There’s a truck and tractor pull coming up on July 5 at the Livingston County Fairgrounds, Litton Ag Science Center, off Highway 190 northwest of Chillicothe.

The event will feature competitions on two tracks and two sleds. There are several categories for trucks and tractors in a sanctioned event. Promoters indicate there will be non-sanctioned street stock semis at the end of the show.

The competition on July 5 begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $20. Kids ages ten and younger are admitted free. The truck and tractor pull is presented by the Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair in conjunction with track sponsors and others.

