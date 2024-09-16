Troopers urge drivers to secure children during safety awareness week

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has joined forces with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the National Safety Council, Safe Kids Worldwide, and other safety advocates in recognizing National Child Passenger Safety Week from September 15-21, 2024. This week serves as a reminder of the importance of properly securing children in vehicles to prevent injuries and fatalities.

In 2023, 11 children under the age of eight lost their lives in traffic crashes, and 1,560 more sustained injuries. Troopers issued 1,117 citations to drivers who failed to secure children under the age of eight in a child restraint or booster seat. Additionally, 206 citations were issued in 2021 to drivers who failed to secure a child weighing over 80 pounds or taller than 4’9” in a seat belt.

Troopers regularly investigate traffic crashes, and incidents involving children are among the most distressing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol encourages all drivers to ensure that children in their vehicles are properly restrained.

Missouri Child Passenger Laws

Missouri law outlines specific guidelines for child passenger safety:

Children under four years old must be secured in an appropriate child restraint system.

Children under 40 pounds , regardless of age, are required to use a child restraint system suited for their size.

Children ages four to eight years old , who weigh at least 40 pounds but less than 80 pounds and are under 4’9” tall, must use a child restraint or booster seat suitable for their size.

Children ages eight through 15 must wear seat belts in all vehicles, regardless of seating position.

Anyone under 18 years old operating or riding in a truck must wear a seat belt, regardless of the truck’s licensed weight.

No one under 18 years old is permitted to ride in the unenclosed bed of a truck weighing less than 12,000 pounds on lettered highways, state or federal highways, and within city limits, with exceptions for agricultural purposes, special events, or parades.

The driver is responsible for ensuring that passengers under 16 years old are properly restrained. Those 16 and older are responsible for their own seat belt use.

There is a wide range of child safety seats available, and parents need to select the seat that fits their child and vehicle correctly. For advice on the proper use of child restraint systems or to schedule a safety seat inspection, contact your nearest Missouri State Highway Patrol troop headquarters or visit this link.

