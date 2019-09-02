Troopers report arrests in Mercer County

The highway patrol reports arrests of men from Bethany and Mercer Sunday afternoon in Mercer county.

Forty-seven-year-old Leland Saxton of Bethany and 52-year-old Russell Ice of Mercer were taken into custody at 9:20 Sunday morning pending the filing of charges. Saxton was arrested on a Mercer County warrant for an original charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Saxton also is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance- methamphetamine; as well as misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Russell Ice was arrested on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, a Mercer County misdemeanor warrant alleging driving under the influence and a couple of traffic charges; misdemeanor of no valid operator’s license second offense; failure to display valid license plates; and failure to display an inspection sticker.