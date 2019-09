The highway patrol reports the arrest Monday night in Daviess County involving a Lee’s Summit resident amid several allegations.

Twenty-two-year-old Virginia Wainwright was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Wainwright is accused of felony possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated involving drugs, as well as careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash.