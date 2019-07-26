Troopers arrest three in DeKalb County on Friday morning

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of three Saint Joseph residents in DeKalb County, at the same time, overnight (Friday 12:46 am) each on alleged allegations of receiving stolen property.

Thirty-year-old Allen McCarthy has been charged with felony resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing. The Patrol also accused him of no valid license, exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and failure to signal.

McCarthy also had a Buchanan County felony warrant for a probation violation of dangerous drugs.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tyler Collings was accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and had several warrants: a Board of Probation and Parole felony warrant for a parole violation, Buchanan County felony warrant for non-support, Saline County misdemeanor warrant for a probation violation, and Saint Joseph Police Department city ordinance warrant for failure to appear on stealing.

The Patrol also accused 27-year-old Kaytlen Auxier of misusing 911.

McCarthy, Collings, and Auxier were transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.