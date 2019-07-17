Trooper who served in Mercer and Grundy counties promoted to Lieutenant

A Missouri State Highway Patrol officer previously assigned to Mercer and Grundy counties has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

The promotion for Sergeant John Dick Junior from Troop A will be effective August 1st. He will transfer to the Field Operations Bureau at the General Headquarters in Jefferson City.

Dick was appointed to the Patrol on March 15, 2000, as a member of the 77th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Zone 4, Mercer and Grundy counties. On September 1, 2003, he transferred to Troop A, Zone 1, Platte County. Dick was promoted to corporal and transferred to Troop A, Zone 7, Jackson County, on May 27, 2007. He was promoted to sergeant on January 1, 2013, and designated zone supervisor of Zone 1, Platte County.

Lieutenant Dick grew up in St. Joseph, MO, and graduated from Central High School. He attended Missouri Western State College in St. Joseph. Lt. Dick and his wife, Jennifer (Mattson) Dick, have three children, Jenna, Joshua, and Jacie.