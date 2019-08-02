Troop H to conduct DWI saturation in northern Missouri

Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol will conduct three driving while intoxicated saturation events in August.

The special enforcement operations will encompass every county within Troop H including Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, and Worth.

The areas selected for enforcement are based on a high number of drinking-related crashes and contacts with drivers who have been drinking as well as officers’ input as to probable contact with DWI violators.