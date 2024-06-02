Troop H announces outcome of May 31 enforcement operation

Share To Your Social Network

Highway Patrol Troop H has announced the results of a troop-wide Occupant Protection Enforcement Operation conducted on May 31.

Troopers issued 36 traffic citations, including seven for seat belt violations and one for a child restraint violation. Additionally, 83 warnings were given, and five motorists received assistance.

Troop H encompasses the Green Hills counties of Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, and Mercer, as well as other counties in Northwest Missouri.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol Occupant Protection Enforcement Operation is a targeted law enforcement initiative designed to ensure compliance with seat belt and child restraint laws. These operations involve increased patrols and checkpoints where officers focus on identifying and addressing violations related to occupant protection.

The primary goal is to enhance safety by promoting the use of seat belts and appropriate child safety seats, thereby reducing injuries and fatalities in traffic accidents. These operations often include public awareness campaigns and may be conducted in conjunction with other traffic safety initiatives.

