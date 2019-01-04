Trivia Night planned at Bishop Hogan, raising funds to March for Life trip to Washington

Bishop Hogan Memorial School of Chillicothe will hold a Trivia Night Contest to raise funds for the eighth grade students’ trip to Washington, D. C. for the March for Life. The Trivia Night will be at the Grand River Multipurpose Center of Chillicothe January 11th.

Spokesperson Steve Whitson says doors will open that evening at 6 o’clock, and the contest will start at 6:30.

Participants must preregister by the night of January 10th at 8 o’clock at scforlife.com.

Snacks and drinks will be provided for free during Trivia Night. Contact Steve Whitson for more information about Bishop Hogan’s Trivia Night at 660-973-6349. The March for Life is in Washington, D. C. January 18th.