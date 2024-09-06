Trio pleads guilty to St. Louis carjackings and firearm charges

Share To Your Social Network

Three men have admitted their roles in carjackings that occurred in the St. Louis area, with one involved in two separate incidents.

Jaymond Johnson, 20, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence on Thursday.

Ramon D. Davis, 20, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of carjacking and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Tristan T. Davis, 20, and Montrell M. Jackson, 21, of Northwoods, each pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Tristan Davis entered his plea in June, while Jackson pleaded guilty in December.

According to plea agreements, the first incident occurred on Nov. 7, 2021, when Ramon Davis, Montrell Jackson, and a juvenile encountered an older man near Grand Avenue and Bates Street in south St. Louis. Armed with stolen firearms, the group decided to steal the victim’s 2006 Mazda3. Davis, who was carrying a Canik TP9 handgun, brandished the weapon while Jackson held a Ruger MAX-9 handgun. The suspects demanded the victim’s car and fled the scene. The stolen vehicle was later spotted by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center license plate recognition system. Hazelwood police began pursuing the vehicle, which Ramon Davis was driving. After a brief chase, Davis lost control of the Mazda, struck a metal storage container at North Florissant Avenue and Branch Street, and the car was heavily damaged. Both Davis and Jackson fled the crash but were later apprehended. A black satchel inside the car contained the guns used in the carjacking.

In a second incident on Nov. 11, 2022, Ramon Davis, Tristan Davis, and Jaymond Johnson were in a stolen BMW when they spotted a 2017 Mercedes GLS550 SUV in front of a CVS on Watson Road in Webster Groves. Ramon Davis, armed with an AR-style pistol, confronted a woman in the Mercedes, pushed her to the ground, and broke her finger. The men fled in the stolen vehicle.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12. Carjacking charges carry a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, while brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years, to be served consecutively to any other sentence.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, FBI, Webster Groves Police Department, Hazelwood Police Department, and Normandy Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zachary Bluestone and Cassandra Wiemken are prosecuting the case.

