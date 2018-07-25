Trio accused of subjecting 11-year-old to abuse for a year make initial court appearance

A woman and man from Albany accused of subjecting an 11-year-old girl to nearly a year of abuse appeared in the Associate Division of Gentry County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jennifer Reed waived her initial hearing, and a request for bond reduction was denied. She faces 42 felonies, including kidnapping, child endangerment, domestic assault, and armed criminal action.

The initial hearing was held for 50-year-old Raymond Burks who has been charged with 22 felonies, including kidnapping, child endangerment, and domestic assault. Reed and Burks are next scheduled for court August 22nd.

The man previously identified as Reed’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Lonnie Johnson of Albany, also had an initial hearing Wednesday. He has been charged with tampering with evidence in the case.

Johnson is scheduled for court August 8th.

