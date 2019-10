The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Ambassadors sponsor a trick or treat event Monday evening, October 28, 2019, at the Trenton Rock Barn.

Area businesses, churches, organizations, and individuals will distribute treats to children tonight between 6 and 7:30. Approximately 35 tables were to be set up for the distribution and children are invited to dress in costume.

This marks the 16th annual Trick or Treat Night sponsored by the Trenton Chamber and Ambassadors.

