Trial date set for Chillicothe man accused of election violations

A date has been set for a jury trial for the Chillicothe man accused of committing an election offense when he sought a Livingston County elected position in 2020.

Josh Dennis appeared Monday in Caldwell County Circuit Court. The Livingston County case had been moved on a change of venue to Caldwell County.

The court set June 18th for a one day trial by jury with some 50 people to be called as prospective jurors. A pre-trial conference is set for May 14th. Special Judge Brad Funk is to preside over the case.

Josh Dennis was an unsuccessful candidate for Livingston County Coroner in the 2020 election.

