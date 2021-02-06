Trial date changed for Trenton man accused of shooting Trenton police officer

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

A jury trial has been reset for a Trenton man accused of wounding a Trenton Police officer in June 2019.

Forty-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s trial is now scheduled to be August 23rd through 27th. A pre-trial conference is set for July 1st. A trial was originally scheduled to be February 16th through 19th.

Griffin has been charged with the felonies of assault—first degree or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim; unlawful use of a weapon—shoot at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle, or building—death or injury; and armed criminal action.

A probable cause statement says Griffin was able to gain control of a police officer’s firearm during transport, and the weapon discharged, striking the officer. The officer was later identified as Jasmine Diab.

Related