Tri-County High School to host interactive dinner theater event

The Tri-County High School play cast is set to perform “Murder on the Menu” by Bill Hand on Saturday, March 9, at the old gym at Tri-County High School.

The event is an interactive dinner theater. The cast features Callie Skinner as Artemus Ward, the elderly murder victim and publisher of Ward Books. Julie Courter portrays Bernie Jones, Artemus Ward’s young nephew who works in the mailroom at Ward Books. Alexis Neeley takes on the role of Alexis Ward-Regent-Middlefield-Abernathy-Gillicuddy-Boskowicz, Artemus Ward’s oft-widowed daughter, known for quoting Dickinson and whose sanity is frequently doubted. Maddison Reeter will be seen as Reginald Ward, the son of the murder victim. Emma Henderson plays Eileen Morrow, the attorney at law and executor of Artemus Ward’s will. Tori Dustman assumes the role of the ambitious yet incompetent newly elected coroner, Dr. Bullfinger, and Addison Lewis portrays the ambitious and quick-thinking journalist, Major Major Major.

Alison Lowrey, Nichole Robertson, and Andrea Henderson direct the play. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., and the play begins at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Jayla Smith will be catering the event, featuring pork loin, cheesy hashbrowns, green beans, salad, dinner rolls, and cake. Tickets are priced at $15 for both the meal and play. Please call the high school office at 660.684.6116 to reserve your dinner tickets by March 1, 2024.

