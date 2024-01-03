Tri-County celebrates Homecoming this week

The Tri-County School District in Jamesport is celebrating Homecoming this week with a “Hollywood” theme. On Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock, the Mustang basketball teams, homecoming candidates, and cheerleaders will be introduced a pep rally. The cheerleaders will perform a dance, classes will perform various skits, with a game planned between the candidates.

The Homecoming girls and boys varsity doubleheader with the Gilman City Hawks will start on Friday night at 6 o’clock. Coronation will follow.

Homecoming candidates include seniors Cale Turner and Lexxus Blakely-Wright, juniors Jerod Carter and Page Flowers, sophomores Cole Whitman and Dani Critten, and freshmen Landon Schramn and Kamran Marrs. Basketball candidates are sophomore Tyler Ableidinger and freshman Bailey Neeley.

The Homecoming Dance will be Saturday night from 7 to 10 o’clock, costing $5.00 for couples and $3.00 for singles.

Each Tri-County High School and Middle School class chose a movie, and the movies will be utilized for ‘dress-up’ day purposes, in addition to pep rally skits, and Homecoming posters.