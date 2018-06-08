Tri-County Board of Education offers contract to Superintendent

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education interviewed a candidate for the vacant position on the board at a meeting Thursday evening. Secretary Angela Williams says a candidate has not yet been selected to fill the position.

The board approved contracts for occupational therapy and physical therapy as well as speech services for 2018-2019. The board moved to seek bids for milk, bread, diesel fuel, and gas for next school year and reviewed updates to the student and employee handbooks for 2018-2019.

In an executive session, the board offered a new contract to Superintendent David Probasco from 2018 to 2021. Secretary Angela Williams says his salary was not increased and will remain at $83,500 per year.

An end of the fiscal year meeting will be held in the Superintendent’s office the evening of June 29th at 6 o’clock.

