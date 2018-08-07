Tri-County Board of Education agenda includes budget review

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education will review the budget and discuss the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan at a meeting Wednesday, August 8th.

Old business on the agenda includes a certificate of deposit renewal, cleaning services, health insurance, and maintenance updates.

New business includes the conflict of interest ordinance, local compliance plan for special education, Missouri School Boards Association updates, and tuition rate.

An executive session is also planned to discuss student records.

