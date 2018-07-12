Tri-County Board of Education accepts bids; announces lunch prices to remain the same as last year

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education accepted bids for bread, milk, and fuel at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The accepted bread bid was from Graves with Superintendent David Probasco noting the bid was for several bread products, which varied in price. The milk bid was from Hiland Dairy for the variable rate option. The milk bid was an escalating bid and the lowest bid submitted. Fuel bids were accepted from Landes for five cents under the pump price and MFA for three cents under the pump price.

The board moved to seek additional bids for cleaning services and moved to cash a $150,000 maturing certificate of deposit and request bids for reinvestment at the August meeting.

Lunch prices for the 2018-2019 school year were approved with prices to remain the same as the 2017-2018 school year, with adults at $2.50, elementary at $1.85, and high school at $2.10.

The board approved the employee and student handbooks for 2018-2019 as presented by the administration.

The tax rate hearing was set for the evening of August 23rd at 6 o’clock and an executive session was held for personnel.

