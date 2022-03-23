Trenton’s Utility Committee reviews engineering proposal and work to be done at various locations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council’s committee that oversees Trenton Municipal Utilities Tuesday evening reviewed an engineering proposal from the Howe Company LLC.

Utility Director Ron Urton reported the engineering requested includes rehabilitation of the Pleasant Plain lift station including two new submersible pumps, a new electrical service connection, and control panel, and possible storage.

The Howe company is to develop base and alternate construction bids, a flow study, preliminary and final design services, plus the administration and oversight of construction. The Howe Company proposes to charge $100,000 for engineering.

Urton said the proposal will be presented to the city council next Monday night for final approval and authorizing the mayor to sign the Howe Company agreement.

Urton’s report to the Utility committee noted the electric department made repairs at 28th Street and Muddy Creek. He’s working on getting a cost estimate to bore under Muddy Creek. With the water department, plans are being finalized to advertise for bids on the reservoir pump station improvements. Water distribution crew members are replacing old meters with the new automated system. Urton noted there’s been some difficulty with homeowners in getting permission to enter basements to replace meters.

TMU is beginning to develop a government-required inventory of lead service lines.

Work is to be done on the 17th Street water main replacement between Pleasant Plain and Princeton Road, then an overlay is planned. Two manholes are to be installed on 10th Street before overlay work there. Design work is beginning for a water project at 10th Street and Oklahoma Avenue.

A contractor is beginning the sewer lining project regarding the 21-inch mains in portions of Trenton.

Urton said an issue has been resolved at the sewer plant with grit plugging a pump there. Semi-annual flushing of hydrants in Trenton is scheduled for April.

Urton said the Utility committee made one recommendation for the city council to consider at their meeting next Monday night. It was decided by the committee to proceed with ordering a backhoe for the underground department since prices are going to increase on the 1st of April. Urton noted there was discussion that the street department has the same situation.

