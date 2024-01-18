Trenton’s new mothers invited to baby shower at Grundy County Health Department

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Health Department will host a baby shower for new and expecting mothers who have due dates between February and May 2024. The shower will be hosted at the department’s new annex, located at 1307 East 17th Street, in Trenton.

The baby shower will be on Friday, Feb. 23, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. The celebration will include refreshments, giveaways, and helpful information for new and expecting mothers. Health department staff will be available to answer questions regarding breastfeeding, immunizations, WIC, and more. All attendees who register will receive a diaper bag with a package of diapers, baby wipes, a cooler bag, a receiving blanket, and other items.

Attendees must register no later than Friday, Feb. 16, to be assured of a gift package. Please call the health department at 660-359-4196 to register.

