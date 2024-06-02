Trenton’s mild May weather sees near-normal high temperatures

Share To Your Social Network

The May weather summary for Trenton reveals above-average low temperatures, near-normal highs, and below-average rainfall. The combined highs were above normal by less than one degree (0.6), while combined lows were above average by about three and a half degrees (3.6). Overall, temperatures in May were mild.

Highs averaged 75.3 degrees, and lows averaged 57.3 degrees. The warmest temperature recorded last month in Trenton was 86 degrees, observed on both May 18 and May 19. The coolest temperature was 43 degrees on May 5.

Rainfall totaled 4.51 inches at the water plant in western Trenton, where measurements are taken for the National Weather Service. This amount was 0.87 inches below the average for May. Trenton entered June with a yearly moisture surplus of just 0.37 inches.

In addition to the 4.51 inches of rain at the water plant in western Trenton, other May rainfall totals in Trenton included 4.08 inches at the home of Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs on East 5th Street and 3.62 inches at the Barton Farm Campus at the southeast edge of Trenton.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, entering May, generally had given equal chances for temperatures and precipitation to be above, below, or near normal in our area. However, in the southern portions of our area, above-normal precipitation was slightly favored in May.

The outlook for June does not provide a clear prediction. It shows above-normal temperatures are slightly favored in northwest Missouri and roughly the northwestern half of north central Missouri. However, most of Missouri has equal chances for above, below, or near-normal temperatures in June. Equal chances are given for June precipitation to be above, below, or near normal in our area.

