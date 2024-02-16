“Trenton’s Got Talent” kicks off at 6:30 tonight

Share To Your Social Network

Talent presentations by youth are scheduled tonight at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center.

“Trenton’s Got Talent” begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for those over 12 years of age; it is free for those 12 and under. Information from Vocal Music Instructor Tyler Busick indicates that 11 performances are scheduled, including solos, duets, and trios. Performers were selected following auditions.

Expected to present their talent are Dixie Sager, Nevaeh Bowers and Shelby Romesburg, Taylor Willey and Emerson Ewing, Betsy Price, Brooklyn Farris, Makayla Mejia, Lillyann Lorenz and Layla Woodard, Claire Woodard, Taylor Willey with Serena Birkhead and Alexis Maberry, Ashlyn Pagel, and Colton Hammond.

