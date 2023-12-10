Trenton’s fiscal year shows varied tax revenue trends

Revenue from Trenton city sales taxes on retail purchases designated for general purposes, capital projects, parks, transportation, and fire department needs has decreased by more than $26,000. However, income from Trenton’s local use tax has increased by over $98,000. This results in an overall growth in sales tax revenue of nearly $72,000 so far in Trenton’s fiscal year.

The figures are based on money received by Trenton from May through December of the current year, compared to the same eight-month period last year. Trenton’s fiscal year begins on May 1st.

City sales tax rates on retail sales in Trenton are as follows: general purposes 1%, capital improvements and parks 0.5% each, transportation 0.375%, and fire department needs 0.25%. Combined, these city sales taxes total approximately 2.625%.

Trenton’s local use tax, also nearly 2.625%, is determined by adding the various city sales tax rates together. This tax applies to purchases from out-of-state vendors delivered to Trenton.

Among the city sales taxes in Trenton, the general purposes tax has generated over $593,000 in the first eight months of this fiscal year, down more than $13,000 compared to last year. The city sales tax for capital projects has produced nearly $297,000, a decline of nearly $6,600 compared to a year ago.

The Trenton city sales tax for parks has yielded over $275,000 in revenue, down nearly $3,000 compared to last year at this time. The transportation tax has generated $206,000 in revenue, a drop of more than $1,900 compared to a year ago.

Trenton’s city sales tax for fire department needs, aimed at funding equipment, training, and services, has generated more than $137,000, a decline of $1,800.

Local use tax revenue for Trenton exceeds $276,000 so far this fiscal year, up more than $98,000 in the first eight months compared to the same period a year ago. Local use tax revenue is used for general purposes in Trenton.