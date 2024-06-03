Trenton’s Cops N Bobbers event draws 63 kids for fishing fun

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Police Department hosted 63 local children at the 12th Annual Cops N Bobbers fishing event on June 1, 2024. With near-perfect weather, area kids spent the morning fishing with law enforcement officers and first responders.

Fishing equipment was provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation, and the event took place at the North Central Missouri College – Barton Farm Campus pond. Quail Forever treated the youth to lunch and offered additional activities for the participants.

All young anglers received a door prize, with the grand prize being a Missouri Lifetime Fishing Permit awarded to a lucky six-year-old.

The Trenton Police Department extends special thanks to the community partners and sponsors who helped make the event a success. Donators included:

American Sportsman Bait & Tackle

Hy-Vee Food Store

PAR Broadcast Group

Trenton Republican-Times

Henry Rifles

Zebco

BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation

St. Joseph Mustangs

Iowa Cubs

Kansas City Zoo

Chillicothe Mudcats

Church Women United

365, LLC Digital Billboards

Trenton LIONS Club

Trenton Cinema

RS Electric

Allstate Consultants

Event co-sponsors were North Central Missouri College, the Missouri Department of Conservation, and Quail Forever.

Chief Rex Ross invites those with questions, suggestions, or interest in the event to contact him at 660-359-2121 or via email at [email protected].

