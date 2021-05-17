Trenton’s Convention and Visitors Bureau board members define operation of group

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Trenton’s Convention and Visitors Bureau continued discussing how the group will operate, including drafting policies and procedures.

Spending authorization has been extended to the board chairman and treasurer in amounts not to exceed $1,000 without board approval. A quorum will consist of a majority of the members.

The attendance policy allows no more than three unexcused absences per year. Board member voting will be in person or via zoom or electronic means. The terms of the officers will be one year. The organization will observe the same fiscal year as the city of Trenton, which is from May through April.

The organization will follow city guidance and procedures, including making amendments to policies and procedures subject to a majority vote of the board.

Work continues on the request for proposals for branding. For now, the email address to be used for the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau will be the city address: [email protected].

Once a draft of policies and procedures is finished, it will be shared with the Trenton City Council. The next meeting of the convention and visitors bureau is June 23rd at 12 noon, with a review expected on the branding proposals.

Funding for the new local organization is from the five percent lodging tax.

