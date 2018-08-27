Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board to meet tonight

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board will meet Monday night, August 27 at 6 o’clock at Trenton City Hall.

The agenda includes a review of 16 properties of concern which are listed in categories of the declaration of a nuisance, public hearings, finding of facts, and certificate of existence of a dangerous building.

Other topics include the housing demolition projects and an update on nuisances.

In a separate announcement, restrooms at Burleigh Grimes Field were closed today to allow for renovations.

The regular meeting of the Trenton City Council is tonight at 7 o’clock

