Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board takes action on 7 properties

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board on Monday night moved two properties to public hearings, one to certificate of existence of a dangerous building, and granted four extensions of time.

Actions were taken by the four members of the board who were present.

Because of what Trenton Building Inspector Wes Barone described as continuing issues with the houses, 302 East 10th Street and 824 Custer Street were advanced to public hearings at next month’s meeting. The board voted to move 403 East 9th Street from the findings of fact category to a certificate of existence of a dangerous building. Thirty (30) day extensions were granted to 1432 Main Street, 506 Jackson Street, 1416 Chestnut, and 1423 Chestnut Streets. That means each of these locations will be on the building board agenda next month.

The board also announced 405 East 22nd Street has been recorded at the courthouse as having a certificate of existence of a dangerous building.

Barone announced a new owner for 1801 Chicago Street and the board voted to remove it from the list of properties of concern. With a previous owner, it had advanced through the process to the findings of fact category.

No one from the public attended the building and nuisance board meeting.

