Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board takes action on 15 properties

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board Monday evening took action on 15 properties of concern – including six that were declared a nuisance – the first step in what’s usually a multi-month evaluation process.

Those affected addresses are 305 East 10th Street; 3726 East 28th Street; 503 West 12th Street; 510 West Crowder Road; 1104 East 23rd Street; and 2104 Chestnut Street which is the site of a fire-damaged home.

Locations that advance to public hearings next week are 1721 Lulu and 2303 Chicago Street. Moving to the category of findings of fact is 2002 Chicago Street which is where a fire destroyed a house.

The board also voted to advance two locations to a certificate of a dangerous building. One address is 509 Jackson and the other is 923 Custer Street.

During public hearings last evening at city hall, four other locations received extensions to allow more time for requested improvements to be made. These are 302 East 7th Street (120 days); 409 East 19th Street and 511 East 9th Street (both get 90 days); and 1715 Lulu Street (60 days).

The meeting was attended by just four of the seven members of the Trenton building and nuisance board.

Like this: Like Loading...