Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board provides updates on local properties

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board made significant decisions regarding several properties in the area at Monday night’s meeting. The board, based on recommendations from Building Inspector Wes Barone, released two properties from consideration due to recent improvements and compliance.

The former Lakeview property was removed from the list of dangerous buildings following parking lot repairs. Additionally, a garage at 2105 Princeton Road was demolished, resolving previous concerns.

Further actions included moving 113 East 9th Street, where Wesley United Methodist Church is located, and 500 East 8th Court to public hearings. These properties were advanced due to temporary roof repairs and other issues needing further examination.

The board also categorized 1423 Chestnut Street under ‘findings of fact’, indicating ongoing evaluation. Conversely, 2201 Park Lane was designated a dangerous building, as no improvements were reported.

Extensions were granted for two properties: 2002 Lulu Street received a 30-day extension, and 2102 Park Lane was given a 60-day extension. Barone acknowledged the progress made at both locations.

A garage at 601 East 9th Street was declared a nuisance. Barone noted partial repairs on the roof of the former Penny’s building but emphasized the need for further work.

Police Chief Rex Ross introduced the department’s new nuisance officer, Ashley Conwell.