Trenton’s Board of Adjustments Monday night approved requests for variances on set back requirements to allow for the construction of a carport/garage at 1203 Oklahoma Avenue.

The request involved a five-foot variance at the rear and an 11-foot variance on the front.

Mark and Lori Overton attended the public hearing.

Five members of the board of adjustments unanimously approved the requests for variances. No further action is needed by the city.

