Trenton’s Administrative Committee to recommend action on marijuana smoking in public

Trenton’s Administrative Committee is recommending action on marijuana smoking in public to advance to the full city council.

The four-member committee Monday evening reviewed a proposed definition of “Public Places” where marijuana smoking is not allowed. Public place means any area to which the public is invited, or in which the public is permitted, including but not limited to – businesses and retail establishments, parks, public right of ways, government and educational facilities as well as health and public transportation facilities. A private residence is not considered a “public place.”

City Administrator Ron Urton led a discussion on potential small cell pole attachments to infrastructure such as utility poles. Councilman Glen Briggs said the cell phone companies are looking for alternative placements that are less expensive than erecting towers. The Missouri Public Utility Alliance is providing cities with advice for cities that receive requests for small cell pole wireless connections.

Mayor Jackie Soptic said she would like the city attorney to draft a document that would prohibit vendors from selling puppies or dogs along the streets of Trenton. She cited a recent situation where someone bought a puppy at an East 9th Street location that became sick the next day, and a vet determined he was full of parasites. It was suggested those wishing to sell live animals would need to show proof of a business license and a veterinarian-signed health certificate.

