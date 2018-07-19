Trenton’s Administrative Committee mulls airport hangar leases

Trenton’s’ Administrative Committee will recommend to the city council, a lease with Gary Jordan of Trenton to rent the north end of the big hangar at the airport which is 48 by 62 feet in size and can house two planes.

The cost that the committee and Jordan agreed upon during an open meeting last night was $250 a month for one year with the lease able to be renewable. A five-year lease expired this month for the same hangar property.

The north tee hangars are being used with rent going to the city at $125 monthly per unit. The city also took requests for proposals to rent the south end of the big hangar – a three thousand square foot space that was vacated when LifeFlight Eagle moved its base to Chillicothe’s airport.

City administrator Ron Urton said Danny Stevens submitted the only proposal with Stevens to be invited to next months’ meeting of the administrative committee.

The committee has requested a revision to a city ordinance on private swimming pools to comply with forthcoming codes. One change includes that private swimming pools with a water depth of 24 or more inches, must have a wall or fence of at least four feet in height surrounding the pool and will need to be self-closing or latching.

The committee took no action after reviewing a city ordinance that says an unoccupied trailer or motorhome may be parked outside, not to exceed 15 days in three successive months. The ordinance also states storage of unoccupied trailers or homes is permitted within a building or in the open in a rear yard.

RV storage is permitted under a carport in areas designated for mixed use. Councilman Glen Briggs said he had a person inquire about keeping an R-V in their driveway so he sought clarification of the city ordinance.

