Trenton woman waives preliminary hearing; Humphreys resident pleads guilty to passing bad check

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A Trenton woman has waived a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Stefanie Garma has been charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia as of February 1st. She was also accused of three misdemeanors including resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop; private peace disturbance, and another count of a peace disturbance in the first degree.

The cases were bound over to the Thursday docket in Division One.

On a plea agreement, Ty Kelsey of Humphreys pleaded guilty to passing a bad check on August 28th of 2019.

Three other counts of bad checks were dismissed and Kelsey was fined $300, ordered to make restitution of $1,300, donate $100 to the law enforcement fund, and pay court costs. The collective total of $1,820 was taken from the cash bond.

Related